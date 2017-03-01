FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cloud storage provider Box's revenue rises 29.4 pct
March 1, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 6 months ago

Cloud storage provider Box's revenue rises 29.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company continues to benefit from its growing customers base.

Revenue of the company — whose customers include General Electric Co, AstraZeneca Plc and Symantec Corp — rose to $109.9 million from about $85 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to $36.9 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from a loss of $50.4 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

