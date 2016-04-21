FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge dismisses claims against promoter for boxer's injuries
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2016 / 12:38 AM / a year ago

Judge dismisses claims against promoter for boxer's injuries

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has dismissed negligence claims against a boxing promoter who didn’t ask for a heavyweight fighter to be taken by ambulance to a hospital after a 2013 bout in Madison Square Garden that left him severely disabled.

Magomed Abdusalamov, 35, known as the Russian Tyson, lost a 10-round bout with Ismaikel “Mike” Perez on Nov. 2, 2013. After the fight, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in his brain. He is now paralyzed on the right side and has trouble communicating.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1STZeMQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.