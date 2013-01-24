FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boxing-China's Olympic champion Zou signs with Top Rank
January 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Boxing-China's Olympic champion Zou signs with Top Rank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Double Olympic boxing gold medalist Zou Shiming has signed a professional contract to fight under Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotion and will make his debut in April in Macau.

Zou, who won China’s first Olympic boxing medal, a bronze, in Athens and its first gold at the Beijing Games, beat Thailand’s Kaeo Pongprayoon in London to become the first light-flyweight to win three Olympic medals.

Arum’s stable of fighters also includes eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and WBO welterweight title holder Timothy Bradley.

“Zou is an incredible talent who is beloved in the People’s Republic of China,” Arum said in a statement on Wednesday. “We at Top Rank will make every effort to make certain that he has a spectacular career as a professional boxer.”

The 31-year-old Zou also captured gold medals in the World Amateur Championships in 2005, 2007 and 2011. (Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore, Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
