Boxing-Joshua wins world titles with 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Anthony Joshua delivered one of the great nights in British boxing annals by stopping Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round to be crowned IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The unbeaten home favourite earned a sensational victory by knocking down the 41-year-old former champion twice in the 11th and penultimate round before the referee stepped in to save Klitschko from any more punishment.

What was hailed as the biggest fight night ever staged in a British ring, watched by the biggest crowd for a boxing show in Britain for 78 years, lived up to its billing as Joshua survived a knockdown for the first time in his professional career in the sixth round.

In a sensational fifth round, he knocked down Klitschko only to end up hanging on desperately at the end of the round as the Ukrainian launched a remarkable comeback.

The veteran had even looked the more likely winner as he defied a 14-year age gap and was outboxing Joshua in the latter stages until the Briton produced a blistering finish to take his unbeaten record to 19 wins. (Editing by Clare Fallon)