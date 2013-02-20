FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boxing-Indian official expects global amateur ban to be lifted
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 20, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Boxing-Indian official expects global amateur ban to be lifted

Sudipto Ganguly

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Randhir Singh is confident the world amateur boxing federation (AIBA) will soon lift its ban on the country’s pugilists, the official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The AIBA suspended the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) in early December for “possible manipulation” of its elections, in the wake of a wider Olympic ban that has sent shockwaves through sport in the South Asian country.

Randhir, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general during the previous regime, said he asked AIBA chief Wu Ching-kuo to lift the ban on the country’s boxers when he spoke to the Taiwanese official on Tuesday.

“I spoke to Wu and told him that the boxers should not be made to suffer for no fault of theirs,” Randhir said by phone.

”I will be sending an official letter today. I am very hopeful that AIBA will lift the ban on the players and let them participate.

“I have my fingers crossed.”

The IOA was kicked out of the Olympic family for allowing government interference in its Dec. 5 elections, which also saw a tainted official being elected to a key post.

Vijender Singh, whose middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics helped raise boxing’s profile in India, was glad to hear news of a development.

“That’s great news, all our boxers will be very happy. I have always said that the boxers should not be penalised,” Vijender told Reuters.

“We never stopped training, hoping there will be some solution some day.” (Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.