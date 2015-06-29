FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Olympic hero Vijender Singh turns pro
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

India's Olympic hero Vijender Singh turns pro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian boxer Vijender Singh reacts during an interview at Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Olympic hero Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Queensberry Promotions and turned professional, the boxer announced on Monday.

Singh’s middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics helped raise the game’s profile in the country and the 29-year-old has since been the face of Indian boxing.

“I‘m excited to turn pro and looking forward to the new chapter of my life,” Singh, who was expected to represent India at the Rio Olympics next year, said in a statement.

“I want to train hard and perform for my country at the global level... My immediate goal will be to work hard and make a good boxing record in the next year or so.”

The boxer from the north Indian state of Haryana will now base himself in Manchester and train under Lee Beard, who worked with British boxer Ricky Hatton.

Singh will fight a minimum six times in the first year, the statement added.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.