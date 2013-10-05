FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boxing-Klitschko beats Povetkin on points to retain world titles
October 5, 2013 / 8:59 PM / 4 years ago

Boxing-Klitschko beats Povetkin on points to retain world titles

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Vladimir Klitschko retained his heavyweight world titles with a points victory over Russian challenger Alexander Povetkin in Moscow’s Olimpiyskiy stadium on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Klitschko, whose record improved to 61 wins and three losses, knocked Povetkin, undefeated in his 26 previous fights, down four times to earn a unanimous points victory and hold on to his WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO crowns.

Klitschko’s older brother, Vitali, holds the WBC belt. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)

