FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boxing-Berne to stage Klitschko-Thompson fight in July
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Boxing-Berne to stage Klitschko-Thompson fight in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Vladimir Klitschko will have a rematch with American challenger Tony Thompson in the Swiss city of Berne on July 7, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian knocked out Thompson in their first bout in 2008.

“Thompson has a very good technique and gave me one of the toughest challenges of my career,” Klitschko said in a statement.

The champion, who beat Britain’s David Haye in July 2011, has a 57-3 record including 50 knockouts.

Southpaw Thompson, 40, has a 36-2 record with 24 knockouts but has won all five fights since the defeat by the Ukrainian. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Tony Jimenez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.