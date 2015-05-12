Mayweather, Pacquiao fight sets pay-per-view records

LOS ANGELES, May 12 (Reuters) - The ‘Fight of the Century’ between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Manny Pacquiao is expected to have generated more than $500 million worldwide, a record for pay-per-view buys and revenue, cable networks Showtime and HBO said on Tuesday.

The May 2 fight that saw Mayweather beat Pacquiao in a unanimous decision generated more than 4.4 million U.S. pay-per-view buys of the event, which was priced at $99, totaling more than $400 million domestically.

With additional revenue from ticket sales, international television distribution and other sources, the event is expected to bring in more than $500 million worldwide, the networks said.