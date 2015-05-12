FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayweather, Pacquiao fight sets pay-per-view records
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Mayweather, Pacquiao fight sets pay-per-view records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 12 (Reuters) - The ‘Fight of the Century’ between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Manny Pacquiao is expected to have generated more than $500 million worldwide, a record for pay-per-view buys and revenue, cable networks Showtime and HBO said on Tuesday.

The May 2 fight that saw Mayweather beat Pacquiao in a unanimous decision generated more than 4.4 million U.S. pay-per-view buys of the event, which was priced at $99, totaling more than $400 million domestically.

With additional revenue from ticket sales, international television distribution and other sources, the event is expected to bring in more than $500 million worldwide, the networks said.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.