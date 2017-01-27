FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Boxing-No evidence of fixing in Olympic bouts, says AIBA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

Boxing-No evidence of fixing in Olympic bouts, says AIBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - "Unprofessional relationships" within AIBA created an atmosphere of collusion between senior management and judges that undermined the boxing body at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the governing body said in a statement on Friday.

It added, however, that a special investigation committee of experts had found no evidence of active interference in the results after carrying out 50 interviews over a four month period.

"An unwelcome axis of influence and sole decision-making had been created and used by former Senior Management that led to a lack of due process being carried out," said AIBA president Ching-kuo Wu.

"Whilst there is no evidence that this had a direct influence on results in Rio, if best practice is not followed 100 percent of the time by our officials and R&Js (referees and judges), that is unacceptable." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.