The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 4, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Avengers .........................$ 200.3 million 2 (1) Think Like a Man ........................$8.0 million 3 (2) The Hunger Games ........................$5.7 million 4 (4) The Lucky One ...........................$5.5 million 5 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits.............$5.4 million 6 (2) The Five-Year Engagement.................$5.1 million 7 (7) The Raven.... ...........................$2.5 million 8 (6) Safe.....................................$2.5 million 9 (8) Chimpanzee...............................$2.4 million 10 (5) The Three Stooges........................$1.8 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games ..........................$380.7 million The Avengers ..............................$200.3 million Think Like a Man ..........................$73.0 million The Lucky One..............................$47.9 million The Three Stooges .........................$39.6 million Chimpanzee.................................$23 million The Five Year Engagement...................$19.2 million The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$18.6 million Safe.......................................$12.8 million The Raven .................................$12.0 million Chimpanzee ................................$10.2 million Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee." Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits." Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games," and "Safe." News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges." Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "The Lucky One." "The Five Year Engagement was released by Universal, a unit of Comcast. Privately held Relativity Media distributed "The Raven" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movies in Canada.