The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 28 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend starting May 25, led by "Men in Black 3" at No. 1, a c cording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) MIB 3 ...............................$70.0 million 2 (1) The Avengers ........................$46.9 million 3 (2) Battleship ..........................$13.8 million 4 (3) The Dictator ........................$11.8 million 5 (4) Dark Shadows .........................$9.4 million 6 (*) Chernobyl Diaries.....................$9.3 million 7 (5) What To Expect When You're Expecting..$8.9 million 8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$8.3 million 9 (7) Hunger Games .........................$2.9 million 10 (3) Think Like a Man......................$1.8 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers ..............................$523.6 million The Hunger Games ..........................$395.8 million Think Like a Man ..........................$ 88.7 million Men in Black 3 ............................$ 70.0 million Dark Shadows...............................$ 64.8 million Battleship ................................$ 47.3 million The Dictator ..............................$ 43.6 million What To Expect When You're Expecting.......$ 23.9 million The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 18.4 million Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 9.3 million Walt Disney Co released "Avengers." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Battleship." "The Dictator" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Sony Corp's film division released "MIB 3" and "Think Like a Man." Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and "The Hunger Games." Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Chernobyl Diaries" and "Dark Shadows." "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.