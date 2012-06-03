The top films at the North American box office

June 3 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 1, led by “Snow White and the Huntsman” at No. 1 w i th $56.3 million, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Snow White and the Huntsman..........$56.3 million
2 (1) Men In Black 3 ......................$29.3 million
3 (2) The Avengers ........................$20.3 million
4 (3) Battleship ..........................$ 4.8 million
5 (4) The Dictator ........................$ 4.7 million
6 (8) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.......$ 4.6 million
7 (7) What To Expect When You’re Expecting.$ 4.4 million
8 (5) Dark Shadows ........................$ 3.9 million
9 (6) Chernobyl Diaries....................$ 3.0 million 10 (*) For Greater Glory....................$ 1.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
The Avengers ..............................$ 552.7 million
Men in Black 3 ............................$ 112.3 million
Dark Shadows...............................$ 70.8 million
Snow White and the Huntsman ...............$ 56.3 million
Battleship ................................$ 55.1 million
The Dictator ..............................$ 50.8 million
What To Expect When You’re Expecting.......$ 30.7 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 25.5 million
Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 14.4 million
For Greater Glory..........................$ 1.8 million
Walt Disney Co released “Avengers.”
Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Battleship” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.”
“The Dictator” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
Sony Corp’s film division released “MIB 3.”
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Dark Shadows.”
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.
“For Greater Glory” was released by Arc Entertainment.