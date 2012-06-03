FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
June 3, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 1, led by “Snow White and the Huntsman” at No. 1 w i th $56.3 million, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Snow White and the Huntsman..........$56.3 million

2 (1) Men In Black 3 ......................$29.3 million

3 (2) The Avengers ........................$20.3 million

4 (3) Battleship ..........................$ 4.8 million

5 (4) The Dictator ........................$ 4.7 million

6 (8) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.......$ 4.6 million

7 (7) What To Expect When You’re Expecting.$ 4.4 million

8 (5) Dark Shadows ........................$ 3.9 million

9 (6) Chernobyl Diaries....................$ 3.0 million 10 (*) For Greater Glory....................$ 1.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Avengers ..............................$ 552.7 million

Men in Black 3 ............................$ 112.3 million

Dark Shadows...............................$ 70.8 million

Snow White and the Huntsman ...............$ 56.3 million

Battleship ................................$ 55.1 million

The Dictator ..............................$ 50.8 million

What To Expect When You’re Expecting.......$ 30.7 million

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 25.5 million

Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 14.4 million

For Greater Glory..........................$ 1.8 million

Walt Disney Co released “Avengers.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Battleship” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

“The Dictator” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

Sony Corp’s film division released “MIB 3.”

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Dark Shadows.”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.

“For Greater Glory” was released by Arc Entertainment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
