FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 6 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan 4, led by
"Texas Chainsaw 3D" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
     
1   (*) Texas Chainsaw 3-D.........................$23.0 million
2   (2) Django Unchained...........................$20.0 million
    
3   (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey..........$17.5 million
4   (3) Les Miserables.............................$16.1 million
5   (4) Parental Guidance..........................$10.1 million
6   (5) Jack Reacher...............................$ 9.3 million
7   (6) This is 40.................................$ 8.5 million
8   (7) Lincoln....................................$ 5.2 million
9   (8) The Guilt Trip.............................$ 4.5 million
10  (-) Promised Land..............................$ 4.3 million
  
   NOTES: (*) = released on Jan. 4    
     
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:  
     
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$263.8 million 
Lincoln.........................................$143.9 million
Django Unchained................................$106.3 million 
Les Miserables..................................$103.6 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 92.8 million  
Jack Reacher....................................$ 64.8 million
This is 40......................................$ 54.5 million 
Parental Guidance...............................$ 52.8 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 34.7 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 31.2 million 
           
   "Texas Chainsaw 3D" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment.  
   "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time 
Warner Inc.  
   "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt 
Disney Co.   
    "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co. 
    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released 
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation 
 production "Rise of the Guardians." 
    "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a 
unit of News Corp. 
    "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by 
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.