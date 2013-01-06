The top films at the North American box office

Jan 6 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan 4, led by "Texas Chainsaw 3D" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Texas Chainsaw 3-D.........................$23.0 million 2 (2) Django Unchained...........................$20.0 million 3 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey..........$17.5 million 4 (3) Les Miserables.............................$16.1 million 5 (4) Parental Guidance..........................$10.1 million 6 (5) Jack Reacher...............................$ 9.3 million 7 (6) This is 40.................................$ 8.5 million 8 (7) Lincoln....................................$ 5.2 million 9 (8) The Guilt Trip.............................$ 4.5 million 10 (-) Promised Land..............................$ 4.3 million NOTES: (*) = released on Jan. 4 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$263.8 million Lincoln.........................................$143.9 million Django Unchained................................$106.3 million Les Miserables..................................$103.6 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 92.8 million Jack Reacher....................................$ 64.8 million This is 40......................................$ 54.5 million Parental Guidance...............................$ 52.8 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 34.7 million The Guilt Trip..................................$ 31.2 million "Texas Chainsaw 3D" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians." "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.