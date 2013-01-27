FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
January 27, 2013

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan. 25, led by ”Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters“ at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”............$19.0 million 2 (1) Mama.......................................$12.8 million 3 (3) Silver Linings Playbook....................$10.0 million 4 (2) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$ 9.8 million 5 (*) Parker.....................................$ 7.0 million 6 (7) Django Unchained...........................$ 5.0 million 7 (*) Movie 43...................................$ 5.0 million 8 (4) Gangster Squad.............................$ 4.2 million 9 (5) Broken City................................$ 4.0 million 10 (8) Les Miserables.............................$ 3.9 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Django Unchained..................................$146.2 million Les Miserables....................................$137.2 million Zero Dark Thirty..................................$ 69.9 million Silver Linings Playbook...........................$ 69.4 million Mama..............................................$ 48.6 million Gangster Squad....................................$ 39.6 million Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters.....................$19.0 million

Broken City.......................................$ 15.2 million Parker.............................................$ 7.0 million Movie 43...........................................$ 5.0 million

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

“Zero Dark Thirty” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio.

“Parker” was distributed by FilmDistrict.

“Movie 43” was released by Relativity Media.

“The Last Stand” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment .

“The Hobbit” and “Gangster Squad” were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“A Haunted House” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.

“Django Unchained” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were distributed by Weinstein Co.

“Broken City” was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

“Les Miserables” and “Mama” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

