FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American Box Office
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

The top films at the North American Box Office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting
Feb. 1, led by Warm Bodies at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.   
1   (*) Warm Bodies................................$20.0 million
2   (1) Hansel and Gretel..........................$ 9.2 million
3   (3) Silver Linings Playbook....................$ 8.1 million
4   (2) Mama.......................................$ 6.7 million
5   (4) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$ 5.3 million
6   (*) Bullet to the Head.........................$ 4.5 million
7   (5) Parker.....................................$ 3.2 million
8   (6) Django Unchained...........................$ 3.0 million
9   (10)Les Miserables.............................$ 2.4 million
10  (11)Lincoln....................................$ 2.4 million
NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Lincoln.........................................$170.8 million  
Django Unchained................................$151.0 million  
Les Miserables..................................$141.5 million 
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 80.4 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 77.8 million 
Mama............................................$ 58.3 million  
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters................$ 34.5 million 
Warm Bodies.....................................$ 20.0 million
Parker..........................................$ 12.4 million
Bullet to the Head..............................$  4.5 million


"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's  
movie studio. 
"Warm Bodies" and "The Last Stand" were distributed by Lions
Gate Entertainment. 
"Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc 
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co. 
"Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.