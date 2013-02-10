REFILE-The top movies at the North American box office

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 8, with "Identity Thief" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Identity Thief ...........................$36.59 million 2 (1) Warm Bodies ...............................$11.5 million 3 (*) Side Effects...............................$10.0 million 4 (3) Silver Linings Playbook ...................$ 6.9 million 5 (2) Hansel & Gretel............................$ 5.7 million 6 (4) Mama ......................................$ 4.3 million 7 (5) Zero Dark Thirty ..........................$ 4.0 million 8 (-) Argo.......................................$ 2.5 million 9 (8) Django Unchained ..........................$2.28 million 10 (6) Bullet to the Head ....... ................$1.98 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Django Unchained................................$ 154.5 million Argo............................................$ 123.7 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 90.0 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 83.6 million Mama............................................$ 64.0 million Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 43.8 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 36.6 million Identity Thief..................................$ 36.5 million Side Effects....................................$ 10.0 million Bullet to the Head..............................$ 8.1 million "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Warm Bodies" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment . "Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "Identity Thief" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Sides Effects" was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.