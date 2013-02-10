FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-The top movies at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-The top movies at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 8, with
"Identity Thief" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters. 
      
1   (*) Identity Thief ...........................$36.59 million
2   (1) Warm Bodies ...............................$11.5 million
   
3   (*) Side Effects...............................$10.0 million
4   (3) Silver Linings Playbook ...................$ 6.9 million
   
5   (2) Hansel & Gretel............................$ 5.7 million
6   (4) Mama ......................................$ 4.3 million
7   (5) Zero Dark Thirty ..........................$ 4.0 million
8   (-) Argo.......................................$ 2.5 million
9   (8) Django Unchained ..........................$2.28 million
10  (6) Bullet to the Head ....... ................$1.98 million
NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Django Unchained................................$ 154.5 million
Argo............................................$ 123.7 million 
    
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$  90.0 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$  83.6 million 
Mama............................................$  64.0 million 
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$  43.8 million 
Warm Bodies.....................................$  36.6 million
Identity Thief..................................$  36.5 million
Side Effects....................................$  10.0 million 
      
Bullet to the Head..............................$   8.1 million


"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Warm Bodies" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
. 
"Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co. 
"Identity Thief" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Sides Effects" was released by Open Roads Films, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.