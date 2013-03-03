RPT-The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, March 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting March 1, with “Jack the Giant Slayer” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$28.0 million 2 (1) Identity Thief......................$ 9.7 million 3 (*) 21 and Over.........................$ 9.0 million 4 (*) The Last Exorcism Part II...........$ 8.0 million 5 (2) Snitch..............................$ 7.7 million 6 (3) Escape From Planet Earth............$ 6.7 million 7 (4) Safe Haven..........................$ 6.3 million 8 (7) Silver Linings Playbook.............$ 5.9 million 9 (5) A Good Day to Die Hard..............$ 4.5 million 10 (6) Dark Skies..........................$ 3.5 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 115.5 million Identity Thief............................$ 107.4 million A Good Day to Die Hard....................$ 59.6 million Safe Haven................................$ 57.1 million Escape From Planet Earth..................$ 43.2 million Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 28.0 million Snitch....................................$ 24.4 million Dark Skies................................$ 13.4 million 21 and Over........................... ...$ 9.0 million The Last Exorcism Part II.............. ..$ 8.0 million “Jack the Giant Slayer” and “Beautiful Creatures” were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “A Good Day to Die Hard” was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. “Snitch” and “Warm Bodies” were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. “Dark Skies,” “Escape from Planet Earth” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were distributed by Weinstein Co. “21 and Over” and “Safe Haven” were released by Relativity Media. “Identity Thief” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“The Last Exorcism Part II” was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp. “Phantom” was distributed by privately held RCR Distribution. “Side Effects” was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.