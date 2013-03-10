FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
March 10, 2013

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 8, led by “Oz the Great and Powerful” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$80.3 million 2 (1) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$10.0 million 3 (2) Identity Thief......................$ 6.3 million 4 (*) Dead Man Down.......................$ 5.4 million 5 (5) Snitch..............................$ 5.1 million 6 (3) 21 and Over.........................$ 5.1 million 7 (7) Safe Haven..........................$ 3.8 million 8 (8) Silver Linings Playbook.............$ 3.7 million 9 (6) Escape From Planet Earth............$ 3.2 million 10 (4) The Last Exorcism Part II...........$ 3.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 120.7 million Identity Thief............................$ 116.5 million Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 80.3 million Safe Haven................................$ 62.9 million Escape From Planet Earth..................$ 47.8 million Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 43.8 million Snitch....................................$ 31.9 million 21 and Over...............................$ 16.8 million The Last Exorcism Part II.................$ 12.1 million Dead Man Down.............................$ 5.3 million

“Oz the Great and Powerful” was released by Walt Disney Co . “Dead Man Down” was released by privately held FilmDistrict.

“Jack the Giant Slayer” was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Snitch” was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. “Escape from Planet Earth” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were distributed by Weinstein Co. “21 and Over” and “Safe Haven” were released by Relativity Media. “Identity Thief” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“The Last Exorcism Part II” was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.

