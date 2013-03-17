The top films at the North American box office

March 17 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 15, led by "Oz the Great and Powerful" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$42.2 million 2 (*) The Call............................$17.1 million 3 (*) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$10.3 million 4 (2) Jack the Giant Slayer...............$ 6.2 million 5 (3) Identity Thief......................$ 4.5 million 6 (5) Snitch..............................$ 3.5 million 7 (6) 21 and Over.........................$ 2.6 million 8 (8) Silver Linings Playbook.............$ 2.6 million 9 (7) Safe Haven..........................$ 2.5 million 10 (9) Escape From Planet Earth............$ 2.3 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 145.0 million Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 124.6 million Identity Thief............................$ 123.7 million Safe Haven................................$ 67.0 million Jack the Giant Slayer.....................$ 53.9 million Escape From Planet Earth..................$ 52.2 million Snitch....................................$ 37.3 million 21 and Over...............................$ 21.9 million The Call..................................$ 17.1 million The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 10.3 million "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp . "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Snitch" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "21 and Over" and "Safe Haven" were released by Relativity Media. "Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.