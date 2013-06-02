FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-The top films at the North American box office
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 4 years

RPT-The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats with no change in text)
    June 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 31, led by
"Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.

1   (1) Fast & Furious 6....................$34.5  million
2   (*) Now You See Me......................$28.1  million
3   (*) After Earth.........................$27.0  million
4   (4) Epic................................$16.4  million
    (3) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$16.4  million
6   (2) The Hangover Part III...............$15.9  million
7   (5) Iron Man 3..........................$ 8.0  million
8   (6) The Great Gatsby....................$ 6.3  million
9   (*) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.............$ 1.6  million
10  (7) Mud.................................$ 1.2  million

NOTES: "Epic" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" are tied for the No.
4 spot.
       (*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3.................................$384.8 million
Star Trek Into Darkness....................$181.2 million      
Fast & Furious 6...........................$170.4 million
The Great Gatsby...........................$128.3 million
The Hangover Part III......................$ 88.1 million
Epic.......................................$ 65.2 million
Now You See Me.............................$ 28.1 million    
After Earth................................$ 27.0 million
Mud.......................................$  16.8 million
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani...................$   1.6 million

"Fast & Furious 6" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Hangover Part III" and "The Great Gatsby" were distributed
by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.
"Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of
Lions Gate Entertainment.
"Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.
"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" was distributed by Eros International.

 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
