The top films at the North American box office
July 7, 2013

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 7 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting July 5, led by
'Despicable Me 2,'  according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.   
    
    
1   (*) Despicable Me 2........................$  82.5 million
2   (*) The Lone Ranger........................$  29.4 million
3   (2) The Heat...............................$  25.0 million
4   (1) Monsters University................... $  19.6 million
5   (3) World War Z............................$  18.2 million
6   (4) White House Down.......................$  13.5 million
7   (5) Man of Steel...........................$  11.4 million
8   (*) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$  10.1 million  
                                         
9   (6) This Is the End........................$   5.8 million
10  (7) Now You See Me.........................$   2.8 million
8   (6) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$   2.4 million
9   (9) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$   2.0 million
10  (7) The Internship ........................$   1.4 million


(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Man of Steel ..............................$ 271.2 million
Monsters University .......................$ 216.1 million
World War Z ...............................$ 158.8 million
Despicable Me 2............................$ 142.1 million
Now You See Me ............................$ 110.4 million
The Heat ..................................$  86.4 million
This Is The End ...........................$  85.6 million
White House Down ..........................$  50.5 million    
The Lone Ranger............................$  48.9 million
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$  17.5 million      
                                     

"The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by
Walt Disney Co.
"The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a
unit of 21st Century Fox 
"Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. 
"Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. 
"White House Down" and "This Is the End" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio. 
"World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. 
"Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" and "Now You See Me" were released
by Lions Gate Entertainment.

