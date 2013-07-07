The top films at the North American box office

July 7 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 5, led by 'Despicable Me 2,' according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Despicable Me 2........................$ 82.5 million 2 (*) The Lone Ranger........................$ 29.4 million 3 (2) The Heat...............................$ 25.0 million 4 (1) Monsters University................... $ 19.6 million 5 (3) World War Z............................$ 18.2 million 6 (4) White House Down.......................$ 13.5 million 7 (5) Man of Steel...........................$ 11.4 million 8 (*) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 10.1 million 9 (6) This Is the End........................$ 5.8 million 10 (7) Now You See Me.........................$ 2.8 million 8 (6) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 2.4 million 9 (9) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 2.0 million 10 (7) The Internship ........................$ 1.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Man of Steel ..............................$ 271.2 million Monsters University .......................$ 216.1 million World War Z ...............................$ 158.8 million Despicable Me 2............................$ 142.1 million Now You See Me ............................$ 110.4 million The Heat ..................................$ 86.4 million This Is The End ...........................$ 85.6 million White House Down ..........................$ 50.5 million The Lone Ranger............................$ 48.9 million Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 17.5 million "The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by Walt Disney Co. "The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox "Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "White House Down" and "This Is the End" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" and "Now You See Me" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment.