The top films at the North American box office
July 28, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 26, led by “The Wolverine,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Wolverine .........................$ 55.0 million 2 (1) The Conjuring .........................$ 22.1 million 3 (2) Despicable Me 2........................$ 16.0 million 4 (3) Turbo..................................$ 13.3 million 5 (4) Grown Ups 2 ...........................$ 11.5 million 6 (5) Red 2................................. $ 9.4 million 7 (6) Pacific Rim ...........................$ 7.5 million 8 (8) The Heat ..............................$ 6.9 million 9 (7) R.I.P.D................................$ 5.9 million 10 (**) Fruitvale Station......................$ 4.7 million

(*) = new release (**) = opened earlier in very limited release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2................................$ 306.4 million The Heat ......................................$ 141.2 million Grown Ups 2....................................$ 101.7 million Pacific Rim ..................................$ 84.0 million The Conjuring..................................$ 83.9 million Turbo..........................................$ 55.8 million The Wolverine..................................$ 55.0 million Red 2..........................................$ 35.1 million R.I.P.D........................................$ 24.4 million Fruitvale Station..............................$ 6.3 million

“The Conjuring,” and “Pacific Rim” were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. “The Heat” and “The Wolverine” were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “Turbo” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox.. “R.I.P.D.” and “Despicable Me 2” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Grown Ups 2” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Red 2” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment. The privately held Weinstein Co. released “Fruitvale Station.”

