The top films at the North American box office
August 4, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 2, led by “2 Guns”, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 2 Guns..............................$ 27.4 million 2 (1) The Wolverine.......................$ 21.7 million 3 (*) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 18.2 million 4 (2) The Conjuring.......................$ 13.7 million 5 (3) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 10.4 million 6 (5) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 8.1 million 7 (4) Turbo.............................. $ 6.4 million 8 (6) Red 2 ..............................$ 5.7 million 9 (8) The Heat............................$ 4.7 million 10 (7) Pacific Rim ........................$ 4.6 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2................................$ 326.7 million The Heat.......................................$ 149.6 million Grown Ups 2....................................$ 116.4 million The Conjuring .................................$ 108.6 million The Wolverine..................................$ 95.0 million Pacific Rim ..................................$ 93.0 million Turbo..........................................$ 69.5 million Red 2..........................................$ 45.2 million

Smurfs 2.......................................$ 27.8 million 2 Guns.........................................$ 27.4 million

“The Conjuring,” and “Pacific Rim” were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. “The Wolverine” and “The Heat” were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “Turbo” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

“Despicable Me 2” and “2 Guns” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“Smurfs 2” and “Grown Ups 2” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Red 2” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.

