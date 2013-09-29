FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
September 29, 2013

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 27, led by “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 $ 35.0 million 2 (1) Prisoners...........................$ 11.3 million 3 (*) Rush................................$ 10.3 million 4 (*) Baggage Claim.......................$ 9.3 million 5 (*) Don Jon.............................$ 9.0 million 6 (2) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 6.7 million 7 (3) The Family..........................$ 3.7 million 8 (4) Instructions Not Included...........$ 3.4 million 9 (6) We’re the Millers...................$ 2.9 million 10 (7) Lee Daniels’ The Butler.............$ 2.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We’re The Millers..............................$ 142.4 million Lee Daniels’ The Butler........................$ 110.3 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 69.5 million Prisoners......................................$ 39.0 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 38.6 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 35.0 million The Family.....................................$ 31.7 million Rush...........................................$ 10.6 million Baggage Claim..................................$ 9.3 million Don Jon........................................$ 9.0 million “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” was released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Rush” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Prisoners” and “We’re the Millers” were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. Privately held FilmDistrict released “Insidious: Chapter 2.” “Don Jon” and “The Family” were distributed by privately held Relativity Media. “Baggage Claim” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “The Butler” is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. “Instructions Not Included” is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican media giant Televisa.

