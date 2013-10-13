FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2013 / 4:34 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 11, led by “Gravity,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Gravity.............................$ 44.3 million 2 (*) Captain Phillips....................$ 26.0 million 3 (2) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 $ 14.2 million 3 (3) Runner Runner.......................$ 7.6 million 4 (*) Machete Kills.......................$ 3.8 million 5 (*) Road Runner.........................$ 3.7 million 6 (4) Prisoners...........................$ 3.7 million 7 (8) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 2.7 million 8 (5) Rush................................$ 2.4 million 9 (6) Don Jon.............................$ 2.3 million 10 (7) Baggage Claim.......................$ 2.1 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 123.4 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 78.4 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 78.0 million Prisoners......................................$ 53.6 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 26.0 million Rush...........................................$ 22.2 million Don Jon........................................$ 20.1 million Baggage Claim..................................$ 18.3 million Runner Runner..................................$ 14.1 million Machete Kills..................................$ 3.8 million “Captain Phillips” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” were released by Sony Corp’s movie studio. “Rush” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “Gravity” and “Prisoners” were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Runner Runner” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. “Machete Kills” was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. Privately held FilmDistrict released “Insidious: Chapter 2.” “Don Jon” was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. “Baggage Claim” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

