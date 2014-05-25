The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 23, led by "X-Men: Days of Future Past," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 90.7 million 2 (1) Godzilla...............................$ 31.4 million 3 (*) Blended................................$ 14.2 million 4 (2) Neighbors..............................$ 13.9 million 5 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 7.8 million 6 (4) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 7.1 million 7 (5) The Other Woman........................$ 3.7 million 8 (7) Rio 2..................................$ 2.5 million 9 (**) Chef...................................$ 2.3 million 10 (6) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 2.0 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 184.9 million Godzilla......................................$ 148.8 million Rio 2.........................................$ 121.6 million Neighbors.....................................$ 113.6 million X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 90.7 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 85.8 million The Other Woman...............................$ 77.8 million Million Dollar Arm............................$ 20.6 million Blended.......................................$ 14.2 million Chef..........................................$ 3.5 million "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Other Woman," and "Rio 2," were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox . "Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Neighbors," was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "Heaven Is for Real," were distributed Sony Corp. "Million Dollar Arm," was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Chef," was distributed by Open Road Films. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; editing by G Crosse)