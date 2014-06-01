FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
June 1, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting May 30, led by "Maleficent,"  according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
    
1  (*)  Maleficent.............................$  70.0 million
2  (1)  X Men: Days of Future Past.............$  32.6 million
3  (*)  A Million Ways to Die in the West......$  17.1 million
4  (2)  Godzilla...............................$  12.2 million
5  (3)  Blended................................$   8.4 million
6  (4)  Neighbors..............................$   7.7 million
7  (5)  The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$   3.8 million
8  (6)  Million Dollar Arm.....................$   3.7 million
9  (9)  Chef...................................$   2.0 million
10 (7)  The Other Woman........................$   1.4 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release  

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 192.7  million
Godzilla......................................$ 174.7  million
X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 162.1  million
Neighbors.....................................$ 128.6  million
The Other Woman...............................$  81.1  million
Maleficent....................................$  70.0  million
Blended.......................................$  29.6  million
Million Dollar Arm............................$  28.1  million
A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$  17.1  million
Chef..........................................$   6.9  million

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "The Other Woman" were released
by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. 
    
"Maleficent" and "Million Dollar Arm" were distributed by Walt
Disney Co.  
    
"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a
unit of Time Warner Inc. 
    
"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were 
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
. 
    
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was distributed Sony Corp. 
       
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.

 (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

