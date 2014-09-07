FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 7, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 5, led by “Guardians of the Galaxy,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

7 (7) When The Game Stands Tall..............$ 3.7 million 8 (8) The Giver..............................$ 3.6 million 9 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 3.2 million 10 (**) Lucy...................................$ 1.9 million Last week’s rank in parentheses. (**) = did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 295.0 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 174.6 million Lucy..........................................$ 121.2 million Let’s Be Cops.................................$ 66.6 million The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 45.7 million If I Stay.....................................$ 39.7 million The Giver.....................................$ 37.8 million When The Game Stands Tall.....................$ 23.5 million The November Man..............................$ 17.9 million As Above, So Below............................$ 15.6 million “Guardians of the Galaxy” was released by Walt Disney Co . Disney distributed “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. “As Above, So Below” and “Lucy” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. “The November Man” was released by privately held Relativity Media. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “If I Stay” was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Let’s Be Cops” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. “The Giver” was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. “When the Game Stands Tall” was distributed by Sony Corp’s movie studio. (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
