The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 12, led by "No Good Deed," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) No Good Deed...........................$ 24.5 million 2 (*) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 16.6 million 3 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 8.0 million 4 (2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 4.8 million 5 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 4.3 million 6 (*) The Drop...............................$ 4.2 million 7 (3) If I Stay..............................$ 4.1 million 8 (6) The November Man.......................$ 2.8 million 9 (8) The Giver..............................$ 2.6 million 10 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 2.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 305.9 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 181.0 million Let's Be Cops.................................$ 73.0 million The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 49.4 million If I Stay.....................................$ 44.9 million The Giver.....................................$ 41.3 million No Good Deed..................................$ 24.5 million The November Man..............................$ 22.5 million Dolphin Tale 2................................$ 16.6 million The Drop......................................$ 4.2 million "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co . Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. "The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity Media. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Dolphin Tale 2" and "If I Stay" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. "No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Eric Walsh)