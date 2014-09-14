FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 12,
led by "No Good Deed," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.   
    
1  (*)  No Good Deed...........................$  24.5 million
2  (*)  Dolphin Tale 2.........................$  16.6 million
3  (1)  Guardians of the Galaxy................$   8.0 million
4  (2)  Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$   4.8 million
5  (5)  Let's Be Cops..........................$   4.3 million
6  (*)  The Drop...............................$   4.2 million
7  (3)  If I Stay..............................$   4.1 million
8  (6)  The November Man.......................$   2.8 million
9  (8)  The Giver..............................$   2.6 million
10 (9)  The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$   2.5 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$  305.9 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$  181.0 million
Let's Be Cops.................................$   73.0 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$   49.4 million
If I Stay.....................................$   44.9 million
The Giver.....................................$   41.3 million
No Good Deed..................................$   24.5 million
The November Man..............................$   22.5 million
Dolphin Tale 2................................$   16.6 million
The Drop......................................$    4.2 million

    "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which
was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. 
    "The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity
Media. 
    "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
    "Dolphin Tale 2" and "If I Stay" were released by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. 
    "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. 
    "The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company. 
    "No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
   

 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.