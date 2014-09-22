CORRECTED-The top films at the North American box office

(Corrects weekend number for "The Maze Runner") NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 19, led by "The Maze Runner," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Maze Runner........................$ 32.5 million 2 (*) A Walk Among the Tombstones............$ 13.1 million 3 (*) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 11.9 million 4 (1) No Good Deed...........................$ 10.2 million 5 (2) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 9.0 million 6 (3) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 5.2 million 7 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 2.7 million 8 (4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 2.7 million 9 (6) The Drop...............................$ 2.1 million 10 (7) If I Stay..............................$ 1.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 313.7 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 185.0 million Let's Be Cops.................................$ 77.2 million If I Stay.....................................$ 47.7 million No Good Deed..................................$ 40.1 million The Maze Runner...............................$ 32.5 million Dolphin's Tale 2..............................$ 27.1 million A Walk Among the Tombstones...................$ 13.1 million This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 11.9 million The Drop......................................$ 7.7 million "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co . "A Walk Among the Tombstones" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp and in Canada by Entertainment One Group. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "This is Where I Leave You," "If I Stay" and "Dolphin Tale 2" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc . "The Maze Runner," "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox . "No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. (Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Sandra Maler)