April 15, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 15 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting April 13,
led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.   	
	
    1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 21.5 million	
    2 (*) The Three Stooges ....................$ 17.1 million	
    3 (*) The Cabin in the Woods................$ 14.9 million	
    4 (3) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 11.6 million	
    5 (2) American Reunion......................$ 10.7 million	
    6 (5) Mirror Mirror  .......................$  7.0 million	
    7 (4) Wrath of the Titans...................$  6.9 million	
    8 (6) 21 Jump Street.......... .............$  6.8 million	
    9 (*) Lockout.... ..........................$  6.3 million	
   10 (7) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax..................$  3.0 million	
    	
  NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.       	
           	
  (*) = new release            	
    	
   CUMULATIVE TOTALS:          	
   The Hunger Games ..........................$ 337.1 million	
   Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 204.5 million	
   21 Jump Street ........................... $ 120.6 million 	
   Wrath of the Titans........................$  71.3 million   	
   Mirror Mirror .............................$  49.5 million	
   Titanic 3-D................................$  44.4 million	
   American Reunion...........................$  39.9 million	
   The Three Stooges..........................$  17.1 million   
      	
   The Cabin in the Woods.....................$  14.9 million	
   Lockout....................................$   6.3 million  	
        	
   Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger
Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges."	
   Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
, distributed "Lockout." 	
   Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Wrath
of the Titans," and Sony Corp's film division released
"21 Jump Street." 	
   "American Reunion," "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were
released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp
. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released
"Titanic 3D." 	
   Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror"
in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "Salmon
Fishing in the Yemen."

