The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 29, led by "Ted" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Ted ......................................$ 54.1 million 2 (*) Magic Mike ...............................$ 39.2 million 3 (1) Brave ....................................$ 34.0 million 4 (*) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection .$ 26.4 million 5 (2) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 11.8 million 6 (3) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ..........$ 6.0 million 7 (4) Prometheus ...............................$ 4.9 million 8 (11) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 4.9 million 9 (5) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 4.4 million 10 (*) People Like Us ...........................$ 4.3 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 180.0 million Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 145.6 million Brave .........................................$ 131.7 million Prometheus ....................................$ 118.3 million Ted ...........................................$ 54.1 million Magic Mike ....................................$ 39.2 million Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ...............$ 29.0 million Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection ......$ 26.4 million Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 18.4 million People Like Us ................................$ 4.3 million Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Ted" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and the company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom." "Brave" and "People Like Us" were distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures. Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Magic Mike." "Prometheus" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."