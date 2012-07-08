FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the w eekend starting July 5, led by “The Amazing Spider-Man” at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man....................$ 65.0 million 2 (1) Ted....... ...............................$ 32.6 million 3 (2) Brave ....................................$ 20.1 million 4 (*) Savages...................................$ 26.4 million 5 (5) Magic Mike ...............................$ 11.8 million 6 (4) Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection..$ 10.2 million 7 (5) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted........$ 7.7 million 8 (*) Katy Perry: Part of Me**..................$ 7.1 million 9 (8) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 4.7 million 10 (NR)To Rome with Love ........................$ 3.5 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release (**) = opened Thursday

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers..................................$ 611.1 million Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted ............$ 196 million Brave .........................................$ 174.5 million The Amazing Spider-Man ........................$ 140 million Prometheus ....................................$ 122.4 million Ted ...........................................$ 120.2 million Magic Mike ....................................$ 72.8 million Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection ......$ 45.8 million Rock of Ages...................................$ 36.6 million Moonrise Kingdom...............................$ 26.9 million

Sony Corp’s released “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Savages,” “Ted,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and the company’s specialty division, Focus Features, released “Moonrise Kingdom.”

“The Avengers” and “Brave” were distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co.

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures. Paramount also released “Katy Perry: Part of Me.”

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “Magic Mike.”

“Prometheus” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection.”

