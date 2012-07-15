The top films at the North American box office

July 15 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting July 13, led by “Ice Age: Continental Drift” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Ice Age: Continental Drift................$ 46.0 million 2 (1) The Amazing Spider-Man....................$ 35.0 million 3 (2) Ted.......................................$ 22.1 million 4 (3) Brave.....................................$ 10.7 million 5 (5) Magic Mike................................$ 9.0 million 6 (4) Savages...................................$ 8.7 million 7 (6) Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection..$ 5.6 million 8 (8) Katy Perry: Part of Me....................$ 3.7 million 9 (9) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 3.6 million 10 (7) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted........$ 3.5 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted..............$203.7 million The Amazing Spider-Man..........................$201.0 million Brave ..........................................$195.6 million Ted.............................................$159.0 million Magic Mike......................................$ 91.9 million Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection........$ 55.6 million Ice Age: Continental Drift......................$ 46.0 million Moonrise Kingdom................................$ 32.4 million Savages.........................................$ 31.5 million

Katy Perry: Part of Me..........................$ 18.6 million

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Entertainment released “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Savages” and “Ted.” The company’s specialty division, Focus Features, released “Moonrise Kingdom.”

“Brave” was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co.

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures, which also released “Katy Perry: Part of Me.”

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “Magic Mike.”

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection.”