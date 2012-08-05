FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
August 5, 2012

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Aug 3, led by “The Dark Knight Rises” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 36.4 million

2 (*) Total Recall.............................$ 26.0 million 3 (*) Diary of Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.............$ 14.7 million 4 (2) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 8.4 million 5 (3) The Watch................................$ 6.3 million

6 (5) Ted......................................$ 5.5 million 7 (4) Step Up Revolution.......................$ 5.3 million 8 (6) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 4.3 million 9 (7) Brave....................................$ 2.9 million 10(8) Magic Mike...............................$ 1.4 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises.........................$354.6 million

The Amazing Spider-Man........................$250.6 million

Brave.........................................$223.3 million

Ted...........................................$203.4 million

Ice Age: Continental Drift....................$131.9 million

Magic Mike....................................$110.9 million

Moonrise Kingdom..............................$ 40.7 million

Total Recall..................................$ 26.0 million

The Watch.....................................$ 25.4 million

Step Up Revolution............................$ 23.1 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Magic Mike.”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” “The Watch” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift” were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Entertainment released “Total Recall” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Savages” and “Ted.” The company’s specialty division, Focus Features, released “Moonrise Kingdom.”

“Brave” was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co. The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed “Step Up Revolution.” €

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
