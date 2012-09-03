The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Labor Day weekend starting Aug. 31, led by “The Possession” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Possession ............................$ 21.3 million 2 (*) Lawless ...................................$ 13.0 million 3 (1) Expendables 2..............................$ 11.2 million 4 (2) The Bourne Legacy..........................$ 9.4 million 5 (3) ParaNorman ................................$ 8.8 million 6 (6) The Odd Life of Timothy Green .............$ 8.5 million 7 (5) The Dark Knight Rises .....................$ 7.9 million 8 (7) 2016: Obama’s America .....................$ 7.1 million 9 (4) The Campaign ..............................$ 7.0 million 10 (9) Hope Springs ..............................$ 6.0 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 433.2 million

The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 98.4 million

The Campaign................................$ 74.6 million

Expendables 2...............................$ 68.6 million

Hope Springs................................$ 53.4 million

ParaNorman..................................$ 40.3 million

The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 38.4 million

The Possession .............................$ 21.3 million

2016 Obama’s America........................$ 18.8 million

Lawless ....................................$ 15.1 million

NOTE: “Lawless” opened on Wednesday. Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “The Dark Knight Rises” and “The Campaign.” Lions Gate Entertainment released “Expendables 2” and “The Possession.” “Lawless” was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co distributed “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.” Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Hope Springs” and “Premium Rush.” Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Bourne Legacy.” Universal’s Focus Features released “ParaNorman.” Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released “2016: Obama’s America.” Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and privately held AMC Entertainment Inc, distributed “Hit & Run.”