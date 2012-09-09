The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 7, led by "The Possession" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Possession ............................$ 9.5 million 2 (2) Lawless ...................................$ 6.0 million 3 (*) The Words................................. $ 5.0 million 4 (3) Expendables 2..............................$ 4.7 million 5 (4) The Bourne Legacy..........................$ 4.0 million 6 (5) ParaNorman ................................$ 3.8 million 7 (6) The Odd Life of Timothy Green .............$ 3.6 million 8 (9) The Campaign ........ .....................$ 3.5 million 9 (7) The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 3.3 million 10(8) 2016 Obama's America ..................... $ 3.3 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Dark Knight Rises...................... $ 437.8 million The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 103.7 million The Campaign................................$ 79.5 million Expendables 2...............................$ 75.4 million Hope Springs................................$ 57.5 million ParaNorman..................................$ 45.0 million The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 43.0 million The Possession .............................$ 33.3 million 2016 Obama's America........................$ 26.1 million Lawless ....................................$ 23.5 million Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and "The Possession." CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words." "Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co. Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hope Springs." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman." Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released "2016: Obama's America."