The top films at the North American box office
April 14, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 12, led by “42” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 42..................................$ 27.3 million 2 (*) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 15.2 million 3 (2) The Croods..........................$ 13.2 million 4 (3) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 10.8 million 5 (1) Evil Dead...........................$ 9.5 million 6 (4) Jurassaic Park 3D...................$ 8.8 million 7 (5) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 7.3 million 8 (7) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 4.9 million 9 (6) Tyler Perry’s Temptation............$ 4.5 million 10 (**) The Place Beyond the Pines.........$ 4.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release

** = did not place in top 10 last week CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 219.4 million The Croods................................$ 142.5 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 102.4 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 81.9 million Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 45.4 million Evil Dead.................................$ 41.5 million Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 31.9 million 42........................................$ 27.3 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 15.2 million The Place Beyond the Pines................$ 5.5 million "42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co. "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co . "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "Evil Dead" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp . "The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
