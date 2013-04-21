FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
April 21, 2013

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, April 21 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 19, led by ”Oblivion, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Oblivion............................$ 38.2 million 2 (1) 42..................................$ 18.0 million 3 (3) The Croods..........................$ 9.5 million 4 (2) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 6.3 million 5 (4) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 5.8 million 6 (10) The Place Beyond the Pines.........$ 4.7 million 7 (7) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 4.5 million 8 (5) Evil Dead...........................$ 4.1 million 9 (6) Jurassic Park 3D....................$ 4.0 million 10 (8) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 3.0 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 223.8 million The Croods................................$ 154.9 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 111.2 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 88.8 million 42........................................$ 54.1 million Evil Dead.................................$ 48.5 million Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 38.5 million Oblivion..................................$ 38.2 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 22.9 million The Place Beyond the Pines................$ 11.5 million “Oblivion” and “Jurassic Park 3D” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast’s NBC/Universal. “42” was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . “Scary Movie 5” was released by privately held Weinstein Co. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. “The Croods” was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. “Oz the Great and Powerful” was released by Walt Disney Co . “Olympus Has Fallen” was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. “Evil Dead” was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp . “The Place Beyond the Pines” was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures.

