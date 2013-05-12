FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-The top films at the North American box office
May 12, 2013

RPT-The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 10, led by
"Iron Man 3,"  according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
      

1   (1) Iron Man 3..........................$ 72.5  million
2   (*) The Great Gatsby....................$ 51.1  million
3   (2) Pain & Gain.........................$  5.0  million
4   (*) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$  4.9  million
5   (3) 42..................................$  4.7  million
6   (4) Oblivion............................$  3.9  million  
7   (5) The Croods..........................$  3.6  million
8   (6) The Big Wedding.....................$  2.5  million 
9   (7) Mud.................................$  2.4  million
10  (8) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$  0.8  million
            

    NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3................................$  284.9  million     
  
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$  230.0  million
The Croods................................$  173.2  million
42........................................$   84.7  million
Oblivion..................................$   81.7  million    
The Great Gatsby..........................$   51.1  million
Pain & Gain...............................$   41.6  million
The Big Wedding...........................$   18.3  million 
Mud.......................................$    8.4  million
Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$    4.9  million


"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were released by Lion Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.    


 (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)

