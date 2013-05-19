CORRECTED-The top films at the North American box office

(Corrects cumulative total for "The Big Wedding") May 19 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 17, led by "Star Trek Into Darkness" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$ 70.6 million 2 (1) Iron Man 3..........................$ 35.2 million 3 (2) The Great Gatsby....................$ 23.4 million 4 (3) Pain & Gain.........................$ 3.1 million 5 (5) The Croods..........................$ 2.8 million 6 (5) 42..................................$ 2.7 million 7 (6) Oblivion............................$ 2.22 million 8 (9) Mud.................................$ 2.16 million 9 (4) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$ 2.15 million 10 (8) The Big Wedding.....................$ 1.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3................................$ 337.1 million The Croods................................$ 176.8 million The Great Gatsby..........................$ 90.1 million 42........................................$ 88.7 million Oblivion..................................$ 85.5 million Star Trek Into Darkness...................$ 84.1 million Pain & Gain...............................$ 46.6 million The Big Wedding...........................$ 20.2 million Mud.......................................$ 11.6 million Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$ 7.9 million "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Star Trek Into Darkness" and "Pain & Gain" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Oblivion" and were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Eric Walsh)