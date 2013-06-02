The top films at the North American box office

June 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 31, led by “Fast & Furious 6,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Fast & Furious 6....................$34.5 million 2 (*) Now You See Me......................$28.1 million 3 (*) After Earth.........................$27.0 million 4 (4) Epic................................$16.4 million

(3) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$16.4 million 6 (2) The Hangover Part III...............$15.9 million 7 (5) Iron Man 3..........................$ 8.0 million 8 (6) The Great Gatsby....................$ 6.3 million 9 (*) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.............$ 1.6 million 10 (7) Mud.................................$ 1.2 million NOTES: “Epic” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” are tied for the No. 4 spot.