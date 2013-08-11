FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
August 11, 2013 / 4:32 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 11 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Aug. 9, led by "Elysium," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
        
1   (*) Elysium.............................$  30.5 million
2   (*) We're the Millers...................$  26.6 million
3   (*) Planes..............................$  22.5 million
4   (*) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$  14.6 million
5   (1) 2 Guns..............................$  11.1 million
6   (3) The Smurfs 2 .......................$   9.5 million
7   (2) The Wolverine.......................$   8.0 million
8   (4) The Conjuring.......................$   6.7 million
9   (5) Despicable Me 2.....................$   5.7 million
10  (6) Grown Ups 2 ........................$   3.7 million

(*) = new release



CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Despicable Me 2................................$ 338.3 million
Grown Ups 2....................................$ 123.8 million
The Conjuring .................................$ 120.7 million
The Wolverine..................................$ 112.0 million
2 Guns.........................................$  48.5 million
Smurfs 2.......................................$  46.6 million
We're the Millers..............................$  38.0 million  
 
Elysium........................................$  30.5 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  23.5 million  
   
Planes.........................................$  22.5 million

"Elysium," "Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio. 
"We're the Millers" and "The Conjuring" were distributed by
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and "The Wolverine" were
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox
. 
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

