The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
August 18, 2013 / 4:48 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting Aug. 16, led by "Lee
Daniels' The Butler," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.

1   (*) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$  25.0  million
2   (2) We're the Millers...................$  17.8  million
3   (1) Elysium.............................$  13.6  million
4   (*) Kick-Ass 2..........................$  13.57 million
5   (3) Planes..............................$  13.1  million
6   (4) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$   8.4  million
7   (*) Jobs................................$   6.7  million
8   (5) 2 Guns..............................$   5.6  million
9   (6) The Smurfs 2 .......................$   4.6  million
10  (7) The Wolverine.......................$   4.4  million

(*) = new release




CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Wolverine..................................$ 120.5 million
We're the Millers..............................$  69.5 million
2 Guns.........................................$  59.2 million
Smurfs 2.......................................$  56.9 million
Elysium........................................$  55.9 million
Planes.........................................$  45.1 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  38.9 million  
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$  25.0 million
Kick-Ass 2.....................................$  13.6 million
Jobs...........................................$   6.7 million

    
    "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co. "Kick-Ass 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
    "Elysium" and "Smurfs 2" were released by Sony Corp's
 movie studio.
    "We're the Millers" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit
of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and
"The Wolverine" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
21st Century Fox.
    "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
    "Jobs" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture
between owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC
Entertainment Inc.

