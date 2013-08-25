FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for Friday to Sunday, led by “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Lee Daniels’ The Butler.............$ 17.0 million 2 (2) We’re the Millers...................$ 13.5 million 3 (*) Mortal Instruments: City of Bones...$ 9.3 million 4 (*) The World’s End.....................$ 8.9 million 5 (5) Planes..............................$ 8.6 million 6 (3) Elysium.............................$ 7.1 million 7 (*) You’re Next.........................$ 7.05 million 8 (6) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 5.2 million 9 (*) Blue Jasmine........................$ 4.3 million 10 (4) Kick-Ass 2..........................$ 4.27 million (*) = new release; “Blue Jasmine” in first week of wide release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We’re the Millers..............................$ 91.7 million Elysium........................................$ 69.1 million Planes.........................................$ 59.6 million Lee Daniels’ The Butler........................$ 52.3 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 48.3 million Kick-Ass 2.....................................$ 22.4 million Blue Jasmine...................................$ 14.8 million Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.............$ 14.1 million The World’s End................................$ 8.9 million You’re Next....................................$ 7.1 million

“The Butler” was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

“You’re Next” was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp .

“Kick-Ass 2” and “The World’s End” were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

“Mortal Instruments” and “Elysium” were released by Sony Corp’s movie studio; “Blue Jasmine” was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, a unit of Sony Corp.

“We’re the Millers” was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

“Planes” was released by Walt Disney Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.