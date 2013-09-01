FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 4 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10
movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the
three days starting Aug. 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us,"
at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
 

1   (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$  17.0 million
2   (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$  14.7 million
3   (2) We're the Millers...................$  12.6 million
4   (5) Planes..............................$   7.8 million
5   (*) Instructions Not Included...........$   7.5 million
6   (6) Elysium.............................$   6.3 million
7   (3) Mortal Instruments..................$   5.2 million
8   (4) The World's End.....................$   4.8 million
9   (*) Getaway.............................$   4.5 million
10  (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$   4.4 million

(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million
Elysium........................................$  78.4 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$  74.0 million
Planes.........................................$  70.8 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  55.0 million
Mortal Instruments.............................$  22.7 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$  17.0 million
The World's End................................$  16.6 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$   7.5 million
Getaway........................................$   4.5 million  
    

    "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.
    "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.  
    "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is
Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
    "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
    "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
    "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.