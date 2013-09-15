FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Sept. 13, led by "Insidious: Chapter 2" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1   (*) Insidious: Chapter 2................$  41.1 million
2   (*) The Family..........................$  14.5 million
3   (1) Riddick.............................$   7.0 million
4   (2) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$   5.6 million
5   (4) We're the Millers...................$   5.4 million
6   (3) Instructions Not Included...........$   4.3 million
7   (5) Planes..............................$   3.1 million
8   (6) One Direction: This is Us...........$   2.4 million
9   (7) Elysium.............................$   2.1 million
10  (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$   1.8 million

(*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 131.6 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 100.0 million
Elysium........................................$  88.4 million
Planes.........................................$  83.0 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$  62.0 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$  41.1 million
Riddick........................................$  31.3 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$  26.9 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$  26.6 million
The Family.....................................$  14.5 million

Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio. 
"We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc. 
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. 
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
"Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint
venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and
Mexican media giant Televisa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.