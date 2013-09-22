The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 20, led by "Prisoners," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Prisoners...........................$ 21.4 million 2 (1) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 14.5 million 3 (2) The Family..........................$ 7.0 million 4 (6) Instructions Not Included...........$ 5.7 million 5 (*) Battle of the Year..................$ 5.0 million 6 (5) We're the Millers...................$ 4.7 million 7 (4) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 4.3 million 8 (3) Riddick.............................$ 3.7 million 9 (*) The Wizard of Oz (3-D)..............$ 3.0 million 10 (7) Planes..............................$ 2.9 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 138.2 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 106.5 million Planes.........................................$ 86.5 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 60.9 million Riddick........................................$ 37.2 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 34.3 million The Family.....................................$ 25.6 million Prisoners......................................$ 21.4 million Battle of the Year.............................$ 5.0 million The Wizard of Oz (3-D).........................$ 3.0 million "Prisoners," "We're the Millers" and "The Wizard of Oz" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Battle of the Year" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican media giant Televisa.