The top films at the North American box office
November 17, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 15, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 
     
1   (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 38.4 million
2   (*) The Best Man Holiday................$ 30.6 million
3   (4) Last Vegas..........................$  8.9 million
4   (3) Free Birds..........................$  8.3 million
5   (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$  7.7 million
6   (6) Gravity.............................$  6.3 million  
7   (5) Ender's Game........................$  6.2 million
8   (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$  4.7 million
9   (8) Captain Phillips....................$  4.5 million 
10  (9) About Time..........................$  3.5 million


(*) = new release 

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 240.6 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 147.0 million
Captain Phillips...............................$  97.6 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$  90.2 million
Ender's Game...................................$  53.8 million
Last Vegas.....................................$  47.0 million
Free Birds.....................................$  42.2 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$  30.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$  25.0 million
About Time.....................................$  11.6 million


"Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co. 
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game".
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds." 
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
. 
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. 
"Captain Phillips" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. 
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc. 
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a
unit of 21st Century Fox. 
"The Best Man Holiday" and "About Time" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

